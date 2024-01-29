Bill to ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos moves forward on 4th try in New Jersey Legislature

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A measure that would prohibit smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos has moved forward after three years of going nowhere. That heartened casino workers who say they are literally sick and tired of having smoke blown in their faces at work. The New Jersey Senate health committee on Monday approved a long-delayed bill that would end smoking in Atlantic City’s nine casinos. It still needs additional approvals before going to the desk of Gov. Phil Murphy. The Democrat has said he will sign it. The casinos say a smoking ban will cost jobs and revenue as smokers head to nearby Pennsylvania.

