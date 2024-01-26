US national security adviser will meet Chinese foreign minister as the rivals seek better ties

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, Thailand, officials from both countries said. The exact schedule for their talks was not announced, but both are scheduled to be in the Thai capital from Friday, where they’re meeting separately with Thai officials. Both sides described the planned meeting as a continuation of high-level talks begun last year that sought to patch up frayed relations. Sullivan and Wang are separately holding bilateral talks with Thai officials, said the U.S. and Chinese statements.

