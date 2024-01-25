French President Macron arrives in India, where he’ll be chief guest at National Day celebrations

NEW DELHI (AP) — The French president arrived in India on Thursday, where he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be the chief guest at the country’s national day celebrations. Emmanuel Macron began his visit with some sightseeing in the western city of Jaipur, a popular tourist destination. Macron will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Thursday in Jaipur before flying to New Delhi. The two leaders are expected to discuss major global challenges in economic, defense, space and cyber security, as well as France’s role in the Indo-Pacific region. France is looking to strengthen cooperation with India in areas ranging from climate to military sales, despite frictions over the two countries’ attitudes to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

