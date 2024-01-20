More searching planned at a Florida Air Force base where 121 potential Black grave sites were found
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force plans to expand its search for grave sites in a former Black cemetery at a base in Florida after discovering 121 potential sites already. Base spokeswoman Lt. Laura Anderson told news stations this week that a non-intrusive archaeological survey performed over the past two years at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa identified 58 probable graves and 63 possible graves. The base also deployed search teams to go over the area with ground penetrating radar and cadaver dogs. It plans to look at an area to the north this year for any additional evidence of graves.