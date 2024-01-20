Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi is sworn into office following his disputed reelection

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi has been sworn into office after a disputed December election. At the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, he promised a huge crowd of supporters and several heads of state to unite the Central African country during his second five-year term and to protect lives in the conflict-hit eastern region. Tshisekedi won reelection with more than 70% of the vote, according to the election commission. However, opposition candidates and their supporters questioned the validity of the election, which was mired in logistical problems. Congo’s constitutional court earlier this month rejected a petition by an opposition candidate to annul the vote.

