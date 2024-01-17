Billionaire backers of new California city reveal map, details of proposed development

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The people behind a secretive Silicon Valley-backed ballot initiative to construct a new city on California farmland are releasing more details of their plan. Project backers are submitting paperwork Wednesday to ask voters on the November ballot to allow for urban uses of that farmland. California Forever is the company that has snapped up more than $800 million of Solano County farmland in recent years. The proposed development would include nearly 20,000 homes initially for 50,000 residents and could grow to 400,000 people. Critics do not like how the company secretly purchased land and say the investment could be used to bolster existing cities.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.