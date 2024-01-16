Sentencing scheduled Wednesday for Heather Mack in mom’s Bali slaying, stuffing into suitcase

Sentencing is scheduled Wednesday in Chicago for an American woman who pleaded guilty to helping kill her mother and stuffing her body in a suitcase at a vacation resort in Bali nearly a decade ago. Federal prosecutors are recommending a 28-year prison sentence for Heather Mack. That’s considerably more time than defense lawyers are expected to ask when Mack is sentenced on Wednesday. Mack pleaded guilty last June to conspiring to kill her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, with her then-boyfriend to gain access to a $1.5 million trust fund. Mack had served seven years of a 10-year sentence in Indonesia and was deported in 2021.

