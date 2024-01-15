Inquest begins into a 2022 stabbing rampage in Canada that killed 11 and injured 17

MELFORD, Saskatchewan (AP) — An inquest has begun into a stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 people dead and 17 injured in 2022. Myles Sanderson, the 32-year-old accused in the attacks on James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, died in police custody a few days later. “The objective is to have the story told, honor those victims that died on that day and try to come up with some recommendations that will help prevent this from happening again in the future,” said Clive Weighill, Saskatchewan’s chief coroner. A second inquest focusing on Sanderson’s death is scheduled in February. Public inquests are mandatory in Saskatchewan when a person dies in police custody.

