Ukrainian trucker involved in deadly crash wants license back while awaiting deportation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was ordered deported wants to get his driving privileges back, since he’s been acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a crash in New Hampshire. Gov. Chris Sununu said the bikers “did not receive justice” after the 2022 acquittal of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who awaits a hearing before the New Hampshire Department of Safety on his license request. The U.S. has suspended deportations to Ukraine while it’s at war with Russia. Zhukovskyy meanwhile also faces a drunken-driving charge in Connecticut that should have kept him off the roads at the time of the crash.

