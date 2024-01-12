Elmore Nickleberry, a Memphis sanitation worker who marched with Martin Luther King, has died at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elmore Nickleberry, a longtime Memphis sanitation worker who participated in the pivotal 1968 strike that brought the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to the city where the civil rights leader was killed, has died at age 92. An obituary by R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home says Nickleberry died on Dec. 30 in Memphis. Nickleberry was one of about 1,300 Black sanitation workers who formed a union and went on strike after two colleagues were crushed by a faulty garbage truck compactor. King came to Memphis to support the strike. Nickleberry joined King on a march on Beale Street on March 28, 1968, that turned violent when police and protesters clashed.

