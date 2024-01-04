California hires guards to monitor businessman’s other sites under I-10 after freeway fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Since an arson fire damaged a key Los Angeles freeway, the state has hired security guards to watch out for smoke and other trouble at three other sites deemed equally risky under Interstate 10. All of the properties are leased to the same bankrupt businessman. Associated Press journalists visited the sites and saw wooden pallets and other hazardous and flammable material much like what fed the Nov. 11 inferno. The state is seeking to evict the businessman and scores of tenants he sublet to in violation of his contracts. He is due back in court this month. No arrests have been announced in the arson case.

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER, JULIE WATSON and KAVISH HARJAI Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.