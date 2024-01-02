Sister of North Korean leader derides South Korea’s president but praises his predecessor

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has derided South Korea’s conservative president for being “foolishly brave” but called his liberal predecessor “smart.” Kim Yo Jong’s statements are likely aimed at trying to stoke a domestic divide in South Korea. She says Yoon’s “foolishly brave” stance has given North Korea a justification to beef up its military program. She praised Yoon’s predecessor Moon Jae-in, who espoused greater cooperation between the two Koreas. Her praise lacks sincerity, though. In 2021, she called Moon “a parrot raised by America” after he criticized North Korean missile tests.

