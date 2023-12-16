Electric vehicles owners and solar rooftops find mutual attraction

Residential solar is gaining traction in the U.S., with about 4.5 million homes now with solar rooftops. The share of electric vehicles in the U.S. is also growing. Many people with EVs become interested in charging them on solar energy, if they own their own roofs. And many people with solar end up buying electric cars. Solar is still a costly upfront investment, but people save money over time, and the initial cost is coming down, especially with federal and state incentives.

