Tweet from US government injects confusion into Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — U.S. diplomats have injected confusion into next year’s presidential election in Venezuela by applauding the purported inclination of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and other foes of the Venezuelan government to appeal their bans on running for office. A tweet on Friday from the U.S. government’s unit that oversees Venezuelan affairs applauded Machado’s “courage and willingness” to appeal the ban. But as she left the country’s highest court Friday evening, she told reporters she will not file an appeal because she has not been officially notified of the ban announced against her in June. Two of her campaign advisers and a spokeswoman as well as a spokeswoman for the U.S. Venezuela Affairs Unit have not responded to requests for comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.