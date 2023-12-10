Teachers have been outed for moonlighting in adult content. Do they have legal recourse?
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press
At a small rural Missouri high school, two English teachers shared a secret: Both were posting adult content on OnlyFans, the subscription-based website known for sexually explicit content. The site and others like it provide an opportunity for those willing to dabble in pornography to earn extra money — sometimes lots of it. The money is handy, especially in relatively low-paying fields like teaching. Many post the content anonymously while trying to maintain their day jobs. But some outed teachers and others in prominent fields have lost their jobs, raising questions about personal freedoms and how far employers can go to avoid stigma related to their employees’ after-hour activities.