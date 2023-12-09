Maine’s congressional delegation calls for Army investigation into Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The four members of Maine’s congressional delegation are calling for an Army investigation into the events leading up to a mass shooting in the state. Their call follows a meeting with families affected by the killings. Army reservist Robert Card killed 18 people in a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston in October in the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history. The delegation says Army officials say there will be an administrative investigation into the events that preceded Card’s death by self-inflicted gunshot. But the congressional delegation also wants the Department of the Army Inspector General to investigate.

