WWE smashes its social media record with return of CM Punk

WWE crushed its social media record over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with the return of wrestler CM Punk at Survivor Series garnering more than 71 million views across all of the sports entertainment company’s platforms. WWE said Tuesday that the comeback moment has more than 71 million views across all platforms, making it the biggest social post in company history. The previous record was a handheld video last year from Logan Paul as he jumped from the ropes during a match. That video garnered more than 40 million views across Paul’s and WWE’s social platforms in less than 24 hours.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.