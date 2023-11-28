Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg says vintage car restorer stole $125,000 from him

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s drummer is suing a Florida car restoration company that he claims stole $125,000 from him. Max Weinberg filed a lawsuit Sunday against Investment Automotive Group and its owners. He claims the owners promised him a 1957 Mercedes-Benz roadster that would be restored to like-new conditions. He made a $125,000 down payment on the $225,000 sale price. He says that when he learned the car wouldn’t reach the level promised, he canceled the purchase and demanded a refund. The owners refused. A police investigation concluded that the owners stole the money. No criminal charges have been filed. The owners’ attorney has not responded to an email seeking comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.