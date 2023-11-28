Rapper Young Thug’s trial on racketeering conspiracy and gang charges begins in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor and a defense attorney presented competing pictures of rapper Young Thug as his trial got underway in Atlanta. Prosecutor Adriane Love painted him as the ruthless leader of a violent street gang that terrorized Atlanta neighborhoods. Defense attorney Brian Steel said his client is an inspiring success who pulled himself out of poverty to rap stardom through hard work and determination. Opening statements began Monday and continued Tuesday in the racketeering conspiracy and gang trial for the rapper and five other people. The trial is expected to last months. Only six of the original 28 defendants are on trial after others either took plea deals or were separated to be tried later.

