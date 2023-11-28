French police arrest a yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation. A French judicial officials says the Romanian guru at the heart of the Atman Yoga Federation was detained during a massive morning police operation across the Paris region on Tuesday. The French official identified the man as Gregorian B. and French media identified him as Gregorian Bivolaru, an internationally known yoga teacher and author. According to the French official, the investigation into Bivolaru and the yoga federation began after reports of psychological manipulation and sexual exploitation within the organization, which is also known as the Movement for Spiritual Integration into the Absolute.

