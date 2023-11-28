Embattled Oregon school district in court after parents accuse it of violating public meetings law

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon school district was on trial Tuesday after parents sued it for allegedly violating public meetings law. Parents in 2021 filed the lawsuit against the Newberg School District and four school board members. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that the parents have accused the school board members of meeting in secret to discuss the firing of the district superintendent and the hiring of an attorney who helped oversee a controversial ban on diversity symbols. The parents said the district failed to properly notify the public about the meetings during which the votes to fire the superintendent and hire the attorney occurred. The defendants say they didn’t violate public meetings law.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.