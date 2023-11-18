Investigators identify ‘person of interest’ in Los Angeles freeway arson fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators have identified a “person of interest” in the Los Angeles freeway arson fire last week that closed the roadway for days, snarling traffic as crews to work around the clock to fix it. The state agency known as Cal Fire released two photos of the individual Saturday, saying it is seeking the public’s help to identify the person. All lanes of Interstate 10 near downtown are expected to reopen by Tuesday, far ahead of the initial three-to-five week schedule. Crews were brought in to shore up the mile-long stretch after the blaze last Saturday burned about 100 support columns.

