Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, injures at least 19, 3 seriously, official says

CHICAGO (AP) — A fire official says a Chicago commuter train has collided with rail equipment, injuring at least 19 people, three of them seriously. The Chicago Fire Department says a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails. Fire department spokesman Larry Langford tells the Chicago Sun-Times three people suffered serious injuries while 16 others had non-life-threatening injuries. Langford says the number of injured would probably increase. At least 15 ambulances were dispatched to the scene of a train collision, located near the Howard CTA station on the city’s North Side.

