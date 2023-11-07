Oregon GOP senators who boycotted Legislature file federal lawsuit in new effort to seek reelection

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican state senators in Oregon who walked out of the Legislature earlier this year have filed a federal lawsuit as part of their efforts to seek reelection. The three senators filed the lawsuit Monday. They’re challenging a voter-approved amendment to the state constitution that bars them from reelection following their term if they have 10 or more unexcused absences. The senators argue that their walkout was a form of political speech that is protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and shouldn’t disqualify them from reelection. The federal lawsuit comes on top of a state lawsuit that is set to be heard by the Oregon Supreme Court next month.

