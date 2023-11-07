Judge to rule on temporary block of North Dakota’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota district judge said Tuesday he will rule soon on whether to issue a temporary restraining order against North Dakota’s ban on gender-affirming care for children. Families and a pediatrician filed the lawsuit in September. They want the ban found unconstitutional and blocked from enforcement. North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature overwhelmingly passed the law, which Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed into effect in April. Supporters say the ban protects children against treatments and surgeries they say are irreversible. Opponents say the ban will harm transgender youth, who are at greater risk for depression, suicide and self-harm.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.