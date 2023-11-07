2 demonstrators die in Panama during latest protests over Canadian company’s mining contract

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Panama say two people have died while participating in a third week of protests against a government mining contract. The attorney general says one person has been arrested in Tuesday’s incident. Officials have not given any details on how the demonstrators died while blocking a road, but local reports suggest they were shot by a driver attempting to get past the protest. The controversial contract allows the local subsidiary of Canadian mining company First Quantum Minerals to continue operating an open-pit copper mine in a richly biodiverse jungle west of the capital.

