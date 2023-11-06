Protesters calling for Gaza cease-fire block road at Tacoma port while military cargo ship docks

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza are blocking traffic at the Port of Tacoma, where a military supply ship had recently arrived. Organizers say they were targeting the Cape Orlando vessel on Tuesday based on confidential information that it was to be loaded with weapons bound for Israel to be used in the Israel-Hamas war. Those claims could not immediately be corroborated. The Department of Defense has confirmed that the ship is supporting the movement of U.S. military cargo. The Cape Orlando drew similar protests in Oakland, California, on Friday before it sailed to Tacoma.

