French parliament starts debating a bill that would make it easier to deport some migrants

PARIS (AP) — Senators in France have started debating a bill that is intended to toughen the country’s immigration law. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin says the legislation up for debate on Monday is aimed at “being tougher on foreigners who commit crimes, expelling them all.” The government says the measure would strengthen and accelerate the process for deporting foreigners who are regarded as “a serious threat to public order.” It also includes a provision that would give legal status under certain conditions to undocumented individuals working in specific sectors with labor shortages. Advocacy organizations have criticized the measure as a threat to the rights of asylum-seekers and other migrants.

