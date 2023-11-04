Nepal scrambles to rescue survivors of a quake that shook its northwest and killed at least 128

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepalese authorities say their focus is on finding survivors after a strong earthquake shook districts in northwestern Nepal just before midnight Friday, killing at least 128 people and injuring dozens more. The death toll is expected to rise as communications were still cut off in many places, officials said Saturday. At least 92 people in Jajarkot district, the quake’s epicenter, were killed, and another 36 in neighboring Rukum district, authorities said. Jajarkot is about 250 miles northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 11 miles.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.