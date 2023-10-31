Police arrest former Maine Walmart employee who made threat that referenced Lewiston shootings
PALMYRA, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine arrested a former Walmart employee who made a threatening social media post that referenced a recent mass shooting in the state. Police in Palmyra charged the 18-year-old man with aggravated reckless conduct and domestic violence terrorizing after he photographed himself with a firearm and ammunition while sitting in the parking lot of his former workplace and alluding to committing “Lewiston part two.” A mass shooting in Lewiston, about 80 miles south, killed 18 people last week. The teenager made the threat via a social media channel on Sunday, police said.