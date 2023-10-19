2 special elections could bring more bad news for Britain’s governing Conservatives

LONDON (AP) — Voters are casting ballots in two special elections in England that could add more misery to the beleaguered governing Conservative Party. The Conservatives won both Tamworth in central England and Mid-Bedfordshire, north of London, by large margins during the last national election in 2019. But both constituencies’ lawmakers resigned under a cloud. The main opposition Labour Party and the smaller Liberal Democrats hope to win the seats. But they have tried to manage expectations, noting that the Conservatives won substantial majorities in 2019. Opinion polls show the Conservatives lagging between 10 and 20 points behind Labour nationwide. Polls in the two districts close at 10 p.m. (2100GMT), with results announced early Friday.

