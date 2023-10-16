Police in Belgium say 2 people have been killed in a shooting in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police say that two people are dead in central Brussels after several shots were fired. Media reports have aired amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon, and the reports have said the two victims are Swedes. The Swedish national team is playing Belgium at the Heysel Stadium on Monday night some 3 miles (5 kilometers) away. Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene, and sealed off the immediate neighborhood. She declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.