PG&E’s plan to bury power lines and prevent wildfires faces opposition because of high rates

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric wants to bury many of its power lines in areas threatened by wildfires. But California regulators are balking at their plan in part because of its impact on rates. PG&E customers already pay some of the highest rates in the country. It is expensive to bury power lines and takes a long time to complete. It’s cheaper and faster to install protective coverings on overhead power lines. The PG&E CEO says the company has a moral obligation to eliminate wildfire risk. Consumer advocates say the company must balance wildfire threats with affordability.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.