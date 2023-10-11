Southern California jury delivers $135M verdict in molestation case involving middle school teacher

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A jury has delivered a $135 million verdict in a molestation case involving a middle school teacher, determining that negligence by a Southern California school district allowed the abuse of two students during the 1990s. Jurors in Riverside County Superior Court decided Tuesday that the Moreno Valley Unified School District is 90% responsible for the damages, while former teacher Thomas Lee West is 10% responsible. District officials didn’t immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment on the verdict. West was convicted during a criminal trial and is currently serving a 52 years to life sentence.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.