Donald Trump will speak in Florida next to Matt Gaetz, who set House speaker’s ouster in motion

MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is set to speak to some of his supporters near Mar-a-Lago Wednesday as he continues to dominate the Republican primary race for the White House despite four criminal cases against him. Trump is appearing Wednesday at a convention center in West Palm Beach with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. He is a congressional ally who, with other hard-right conservatives, engineered the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The unprecedented action has kept Congress partly shuttered. Trump has used the power vacuum to underline his lingering influence over the Republican party.

