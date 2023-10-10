Virginia’s Democratic members of Congress ask for DOJ probe after voters removed from rolls in error

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Democratic members of Virginia’s congressional delegation have urged the U.S. Justice Department to investigate an apparent administrative error that led to at least 275 people being improperly removed from the state’s voter rolls. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration acknowledged last week that it was working to address the problem. It apparently stemmed from a misclassification of felony probation violations as felony convictions in data transmitted to the elections department by the state police. Officials have said at least 275 people were wrongly removed. All will be reinstated. The letter said the error created a barrier to the democratic process for those affected with early voting already underway for the November election.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.