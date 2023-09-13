Indonesian leader takes a test ride on Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has taken a test ride on Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway, a key project under China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. The $7.3 billion rail project, funded largely by China, connects the capital, Jakarta, and Bandung, the heavily populated capital of West Java province. It is to begin commercial operations on Oct. 1 and will cut travel time between the two cities from the current three hours to about 40 minutes. Chinese Premier Li Qiang took a test ride last week while visiting Jakarta for three days of talks with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations and other countries.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.