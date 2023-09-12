Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) — The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit’s big auto show. Ford unveiled the latest version of the F-150 pickup at an event Tuesday night in downtown Detroit. It’s one of only four new or revamped vehicles to be unveiled at the show. Stellantis will show off a new Jeep, and General Motors will unveil new vehicles from GMC and Cadillac. The F-150 will get a new front grille, dark-colored headlamps and some new vents. Ford will drop a 3.3-liter V6 engine as the base powerplant. Even the cheapest model will get a more powerful 325-horsepower 2.7-liter twin-turbocharger V6 as standard equipment.

