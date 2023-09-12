GOP mayoral primary involving Connecticut alderman facing charges in Jan. 6 riot headed for recount

DERBY, Conn. (AP) — A Republican primary between the incumbent mayor of Connecticut’s smallest city and an alderman facing criminal charges that he entered the U.S. Capitol with a mob of rioters appears to be headed for a recount. Final unofficial results Tuesday showed a tight contest in the race in Derby, a city of 12,400 people about 50 miles northeast of New York City. Mayor Richard Dziekan had 192 votes. Challenger Gino DiGiovanni Jr. had 202. Races decided by less than 20 votes trigger an automatic recount. DiGiovanni pressed ahead with his campaign despite his arrest Aug. 15 on charges that he was part of the crowd that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. DiGiovanni has downplayed his arrest. His lawyer has said DiGiovanni was just expressing his views.

