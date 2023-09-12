1 student dead, another arrested after shooting at Louisiana high school
GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — A student is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday at a high school in Louisiana. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets it happened around 3 p.m. at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg. At least two other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available. Sheriff Nat Williams says the alleged shooter, who is a juvenile and student at the school, was arrested. He says charges will be released at a later time. No motive for the shooting has been determined.