TV anchor Ruschell Boone, who spotlighted NYC’s diverse communities, dies of pancreatic cancer at 48

NEW YORK (AP) — Ruschell Boone, an award-winning reporter and anchor for New York City TV station NY1, has died after battling pancreatic cancer over the past year. The station announced that the 48-year-old Boone died Sunday. Boone joined the all-news station as a reporter covering the borough of Queens in 2002 and moved to the anchor desk with a noon slot in 2021. After her cancer diagnosis, Boone took a leave from NY1 in June 2022 for a grueling series of chemotherapy treatments. Boone returned to the anchor desk in March of this year. But she announced in July that her cancer had metastasized.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.