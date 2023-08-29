Professional Women’s Hockey League unveils its Original 6: 3 teams based in the US and 3 in Canada

The new Professional Women’s Hockey League has unveiled its Original Six franchises. All six teams will be in NHL markets with track records of supporting the women’s game. Boston, the New York City area and Minneapolis-St. Paul are the U.S. sites. The Canadian franchises will be in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. The teams have not been named and play will not begin until January. The PWHL also announced each team will have a 10-day window to sign three free agents before a 15-round draft on Sept. 18. Teams will play a 24-game schedule the playoffs expected to run into June.

