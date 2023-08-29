A man is arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot

TRUMBULL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man says he didn’t steal the $5,000 in cash he found in a bag, lying in a parking lot in May. But police disagree and have charged him with larceny. It turns out, the money was in a bank bag and belonged to the town of Trumbull. Police say an employee in the Trumbull Tax Collector’s office couldn’t find the bag after arriving at the bank to make a deposit. That’s when Trumbull resident Robert Withington picked up the bag, telling Hearst Connecticut Media it felt like he had won the lottery. He says he doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

