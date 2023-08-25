The US and allies clash with North Korea, China and Russia over failed satellite launch and tensions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with North Korea, Russia and China over Pyongyang’s failed attempts to launch a spy satellite and who is responsible for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Friday’s Security Council meeting was called by the U.S., Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan and Malta to condemn the attempted launch, which used banned ballistic missile technology. It was attended by North Korea’s United Nations ambassador for just the second time since 2017. Ambassador Kim Song said the North has a sovereign right to launch a satellite for “self-defense to deter the ever-increasing hostile military acts of the United States and its followers.” North Korea said it will make a third attempt in October to launch a satellite.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.