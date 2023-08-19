Fish found on transformer after New Jersey power outage — officials suspect bird dropped it

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a New Jersey power outage a week ago was due to an unlikely culprit — a fish. Sayreville police say a fish was found on a transformer after the Aug. 12 outage, and they suspect a bird dropped it. They dubbed the fish Gilligan and called him “a hard working family man.” Jersey Central Power and Light Company spokesperson Chris Hoenig said animals are a common cause of power outages but they’re usually squirrels — “fish are not on the list of frequent offenders.” He said the area has a lot of ospreys, which were on the state’s endangered species list until less than a decade ago.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.