IRS agent fatally shot during training exercise at north Phoenix firing range

PHOENIX (AP) — An agent with the Internal Revenue Service has been shot and killed during a routine training exercise in north Phoenix. A spokesperson for the IRS Phoenix field office confirmed special agents were participating in the exercise at a firing range Thursday when the shooting happened. The agent, whose name was not released, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. No other injuries were reported. The range is on property that belongs to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The FBI’s Phoenix field office will oversee the shooting investigation. The results will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

