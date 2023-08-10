Streamer Kai Cenat says he is ‘beyond disappointed’ in mayhem at NYC event

NEW YORK (AP) — The 21-year-old social media influencer who was charged with inciting a riot after a crowd of thousands of his followers erupted in chaos in New York City last week says he is “beyond disappointed” in the bad behavior. Streamer Kai Cenat said on Twitch on Wednesday that the disruptive behavior was not cool. He said he watched videos of people jumping on cars and asked himself “Why? Like, why?” Police said several people were injured during the Union Square mayhem, including at least four who were taken to hospitals. Police said 65 people were arrested.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.