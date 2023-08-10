New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver lies in state in the capitol rotunda

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a host of lawmakers, and numerous mourners poured in the statehouse rotunda to mourn the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. The U.S. flag-draped casket lay in state Thursday, just over a week since Oliver died after a hospital stay for an undisclosed medical issue. She was the first Black woman elected to statewide office in New Jersey history, as well as the first Black woman to be Assembly speaker. She was 71. Murphy ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for a month and commissioned a portrait of her that he has said would hang in the statehouse.

