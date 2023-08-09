US to send $200 million in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will provide Ukraine with $200 million in weapons and ammunition to help sustain its counteroffensive as troops on the front lines face significant hurdles against a well-entrenched Russian defense. That’s according to two U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid has not yet been publicly announced. The aid comes as U.S. funding for Ukraine is nearly all spent and the Biden administration is expected to request a new package of supplemental aid from Congress to continue that support. Ukraine has already received more than $43 billion from the U.S. since Russia invaded last year. Due to the intense and bloody land war, much of the ammunition and weaponry has already been used up.

By TARA COPP, LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

