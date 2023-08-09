UN says agreement to reopen crossing to Syria’s northwest will safeguard independent UN operations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the agreement it reached with Syria to reopen the main border crossing from Turkey to the country’s rebel-held northwest for six months “safeguards” the independence of U.N. operations and allows it to provide aid to all parties. The agreement, which was announced Tuesday night, will reopen the Bab al-Hawa crossing which had been used for 85% of deliveries to the northwest Idlib region. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Wednesday the U.N. is ready to resume operations through Bab al-Hawa as soon as possible, but it will take some time to get trucks moving and “I don’t expect anything to happen in the next few days.” Syria also agreed to keep two other crossings open.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.